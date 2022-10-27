DaBaby defends controversial ‘Boogeyman’ lyrics: “Ain’t nothing to feel weird about”

DaBaby has defended the lyrics to his song ‘Boogeyman’, in which he claims he had sex with Megan Thee Stallion.

The track in question appears on DaBaby’s recent fourth studio album ‘Baby On Baby 2’.

“The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her / I was fuckin’ on Megan Thee Stallion,” he raps at one point on the song. “Waited to say that shit on my next album / Hit it the day before, too.”

During a recent appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning show, DaBaby – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – responded to the controversy surrounding ‘Boogeyman’ (via Uproxx).

“The song been done, for real, for real, damn near going on a year. And when I say something, it’s gonna go out,” DaBaby explained. “It is what it is. Like I say a long time ago, keep me out the business.”

He continued: “It’s a song that’s out right now – n****s can take it how they wanna take it. I ain’t tripping, it’s a song that’s out. You wish I’d have left it off [the album]? Ain’t nothing to feel weird about. It ain’t happen to you.”

Last month, Megan seemingly alluded to DaBaby’s claims on ‘Boogeyman’. “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body,” she told the crowd during a show in Las Vegas. “‘Cause it’s who? My body.”

In response, he told Hot 97: “Anybody that can read between the lines, the shit was really already said. Don’t turn the women’s empowerment shit on me because what you got going on with buddy.

“You know why you upset with me being on a n***a song – you know why. You and me know why. You, me and a few other people, they know why, but I kept it player, ain’t say shit about it.”

The comments come amid news that a Los Angeles judge has ordered Lanez to be placed under house arrest until his trial for the alleged assault of Megan Thee Stallion begins on November 28.

The case stems from Megan’s 2020 claim that Lanez shot her in the foot – an allegation for which he pleaded not guilty in November 2021. Lanez is facing firearms and assault charges.

Back in June 2021, Megan criticised DaBaby after the rapper appeared to show his support for Tory Lanez on social media. It came after DaBaby featured on Lanez’ track ‘Skat’.

“Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” Megan tweeted. “This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it [the alleged shooting] like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets.”

Earlier this year, DaBaby was charged with felony battery for an alleged attack on the owner of a rental property he was using to shoot a music video. He later expressed his support for former POTUS Donald Trump.