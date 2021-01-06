DaBaby faces criticism for collaborating with Tory Lanez on new song, Megan Thee Stallion responds

DaBaby has faced criticism online over a forthcoming song with Tory Lanez, who is currently facing charges in relation to the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion last July.

Overnight, Lanez teased the release of a new song in collaboration with DaBaby on Instagram, along with the hashtag #2021Umbrella. A release date for the untitled track was not confirmed.

Social media users have criticised DaBaby – who had previously collaborated with Megan on her songs ‘Cry Baby’ and ‘Cash Shit’ – for working with Lanez. The latter was charged with felony assault in relation to a shooting incident that allegedly involved Megan.

Lanez pleaded not guilty in November, and is due back in court this month.

Da Baby working w/ Tory Lamez is why black women be saying that we’re weak and embarrassing 🤦🏾‍♂️ — BORN THUGGIN’ (@DeeMalenko) January 5, 2021

So Da baby collaborating with tory lanez…. dude who shot his home girl?! 💀 pic.twitter.com/olqgfc12DX — TahjaeYW⚡️⚜️ (@YOKU_DAGOAT) January 5, 2021

After Lanez made the announcement, Megan weighed in on Twitter, responding to a fan who sent her a now-deleted tweet criticising DaBaby, as Complex reported.

“That shit was old and not cleared,” she wrote, seemingly referencing the Lanez and DaBaby collaboration.

She also said a music video for ‘Cry Baby’, from her debut album ‘Good News’, is arriving soon.

That shit was old and not cleared. CRYBABY VIDEO dropping soon https://t.co/e6xLPEoR6p — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 5, 2021

Neither Lanez nor DaBaby have posted anything on the song since.

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album ‘Good News’ back in November, containing the track ‘Shots Fired’, which seemingly alludes to the alleged shooting. NME rated the record four stars, praising it as an attempt to “retain her freewheeling positivity in a difficult year”.

DaBaby also released an album in 2020, ‘Blame It On Baby’, which NME awarded four stars, writing, “The prolific North Carolina rapper’s latest confirms his growth without throwing his hit-making formula out with the bath water.”