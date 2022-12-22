DaBaby found not liable in $6million lawsuit

DaBaby has been found not liable for breach of contract, battery and defamation in a $6million (£4.9million) federal lawsuit.

After a five-day trial, a jury was found in favour of the US rapper – real name Jonathan Kirk – according to documents seen by Pitchfork.

The charges stemmed from January 2020 when DaBaby was arrested in Miami, Florida following an alleged dispute with a music promoter over payment for a live performance.

The rapper reportedly agreed $30,000 (£24,900) for the performance, but allegedly only received $20,000 (£17,600) (via Rolling Stone).

DaBaby countersued plaintiffs Steve Anyadike and Kenneth Carey – the latter being the concert promoter who alleged the assault – and were found to be liable for invasion of privacy and unauthorised use of name or likeness.

In a separate lawsuit, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch were both sued earlier this month by a Florida producer who claimed the musicians ripped off his own musical composition for their song ‘Rockstar’.

The producer, Craig Mims, who performs as JuJu Beatz, is seeking the maximum statutory damages of $150,000 (£124,600) per infringement in addition to attorney’s fees, as reported by Rolling Stone.

In November, DaBaby also successfully delayed a lawsuit claiming he “sucker-punched” 64-year-old man.

In another alleged incident in May this year, DaBaby was charged with felony battery for an alleged attack on the owner of a rental property during a music video shoot.

Gary Pagar claimed he was physically assaulted when he tried to stop the rapper’s entourage from shooting the video on his Los Angeles property in December last year.

In February, it also emerged that the brother of singer/rapper DaniLeigh was suing DaBaby over an alleged unprovoked physical attack on him at a bowling alley in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, DaBaby faced controversy in October this year when he defended the lyrics to his song ‘Boogeyman’, in which he claims he had sex with Megan Thee Stallion.

The track in question appears on DaBaby’s recent fourth studio album ‘Baby On Baby 2’.