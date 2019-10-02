Watch DaBaby freestyle over Eminem classic ‘Guilty Conscience’

Solid effort

Eminem‘s classic track ‘Guilty Conscience’ has been reimagined by fellow US rapper DaBaby – listen below.

The Carolina artist – real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – released his new album ‘Kirk‘ late last month. In a four-star review, NME said that the collection contains “greater depth” than his previous material.

Appearing on the Sway in the Morning radio show in promotion of the LP, DaBaby showed off his freestyling skills live on air. At one point, he was played an instrumental of Slim Shady and Dr Dre‘s collaborative track from 1999.

Taking on the challenge, the rapper began spitting bars over the recognisable beat of the ‘Slim Shady LP’ hit. Check out the video below and watch the full interview here.

Meanwhile, Eminem appears to be working on a new track with 50 Cent. In a recent interview, the G-Unit head honcho said that he’s contributing to a song on Marshall Mathers’ upcoming new album.

“He sent me a record now, he’s working now,” Fifty said of Eminem’s next full-length. “He got some things, man. Still the highest-selling rap artist in the world. We’re doing it now.”

Eminem’s last album came in the form of 2018’s ‘Kamikaze‘, which NME described in a three-star review as “Eminem launching a torpedo at his own career”.

In other news, Nick Cannon has reignited his feud with Mathers, sparked by the rapper’s comments about his then-wife Mariah Carey.