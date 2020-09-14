DaBaby hits out at Donald Trump’s re-election campaign: “Fuck y’all”

DaBaby has hit out at Donald Trump’s re-election campaign after receiving a text from team Trump.

Posting on Instagram, the rapper shared a screenshot of a message where he was asked to “Reply YES to join Trump and receive important messages.”

Offering his curt response, he simply hit back: “FUCK YALL”.

He also questioned why he’d received the text in the first place, captioning the snap: “Who gave bruh nem my number.”

The criticism of Trump’s campaign comes after the rapper previously confirmed that he’ll be backing Kanye West’s Presidential campaign in November.

Referencing West’s infamous interruption of Taylor Swift on stage in 2009, DaBaby wrote in July: “Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”

Hours before the endorsement, West gave DaBaby a shout out on Twitter, writing “Lesssgoooooooooooo” before clarifying that it was in reference to an adlib of DaBaby’s.

Last month, he also took part in the virtual MTV VMAs, delivering an impassioned medley of his biggest hits.

“Taping everything ahead of time seemed to give the producers more freedom in using super high tech effects, too, like DaBaby’s ‘Blame It On Baby’ medley, which ended with the rapper on top of a police car, CGI helicopter sending fireballs at the virtual skyscrapers behind him,” NME wrote of his performance.

Next year, he will perform at Reading & Leeds festival.