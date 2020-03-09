DaBaby responds after he is accused of slapping woman during nightclub performance

Rapper DaBaby has apologised after he was accused of slapping a woman in the face at a US nightclub.

The ‘Suge’ rapper was attempting to make his way through a crowd a North Tampa’s Whiskey North nightclub, when he appeared to strike a woman in the face.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the 28-year-old hitting the woman as she appeared to ask him for a photo. He was reportedly booed until he and his entourage left the nightclub without performing.

He responded on his Instagram story: “I got $10,000 (£7,700) for whoever got a good angle of shawty hitting me in my eye with her phone… 10K.”

DaBaby apologizes to the woman who was slapped at his concert last night. pic.twitter.com/uj3z0tDzVc — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) March 8, 2020

He then posted the clip of him the woman alongside the caption: “Who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active?”

In a subsequent apology, he claimed he was unable to see the person on the other side of their phone.

“I do sincerely apologize,” he said. “I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone.”

He added:”But you know, keep in mind, I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me. Which is OK, it’s no problem. … But fans—how many people know how to zoom in? Just zoom in instead of popping me in the motherfuckin’ eye with the phone. But I do apologize that there was a female on the other end.

“I think by this time, you know it’s a well known fact that male or female, I would’ve responded the same exact way.”

After claiming that security was moving him through the crowd in order to “respect” the fans, he said, “I just wish you would’ve gave me the same respect in return. … Why you do that? I apologize for the way it went.”

He also invited to fly the fan for a private conversation and apology.

It comes months after DaBaby faced accusations that he was involved in a fight at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in December 2019.

A warrant for the arrest of the North Carolina rapper, real name Jonathan Kirk, was issued in Texas following the brawl, and after he was arrested for a separate incident in Miami.

He was not charged in connection with the incident in Dallas, but faces trial over the incident in Miami after arguing with a music promoter over payment for a live performance.