DaBaby responds to fatal Walmart shooting on new single ‘Masterpiece’

DaBaby has shared the music video for new single ‘Masterpiece’, which appears to include lyrics detailing his previously alleged involvement in a 2018 shooting.

In November 2018, DaBaby was arrested in connection with a fatal altercation at a Walmart in North Carolina. A man was shot and killed during the fight, but DaBaby insisted he never pulled the trigger. He was later convicted of misdemeanour carrying a concealed weapon.

The rapper was handed a suspended 30-day jail sentence and 12 months of unsupervised probation.

On new single ‘Masterpiece’, DaBaby alludes to the incident while remaining ambiguous about how events unfolded. “I don’t know what went down at that Walmart / I don’t know what happened on that freeway / Okay, there go DaBaby, he back now / Run it back, hey, bitch, turn that on replay,” he raps on the track.

Charges against DaBaby – whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk – were later dismissed in March 2019 after a key witness was “unavailable.”

The rapper has faced a number of controversies over the years, including an incident last week (January 7) when police reportedly found a loaded and concealed handgun in his possession.

The ‘Rockstar’ rapper, 29, was carrying a 9mm inside his car, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to CBSLA.

Police told the station that they were called to the area at around 4.30PM, after receiving reports of a man on Rodeo Drive who was carrying a weapon in his waistband while walking with friends.

The incident occurred just days after the rapper faced criticism online over a forthcoming song with Tory Lanez, who is currently facing charges in relation to the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion last July.