DaBaby to play live 4th of July show for fans this weekend

DaBaby has announced plans for an Independence Day concert in Georgia despite spiralling cases of coronavirus in the US.

The event, titled ‘4th of July Bash‘, is taking place as part of a “weekend concert series” at Cosmopolitan, a newly renovated venue in the city.

Billing itself as “the only concert in the city”, the event takes place at a time when the virus continues its hold on the US, with 43,644 new cases and 560 new deaths reported in the country since Tuesday (June 30).

However, organisers claim they are enforcing safety precautions and are urging fans to “bring your mask and be prepared for social distancing guidelines”.

A similar show will also come from Vanilla Ice who is set to play a 2,500 capacity show in Austin, Texas this weekend.

It comes despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the state, which has seen state Governor Greg Abbott scale down the reopening of bars and nightclubs.

Yesterday (July 1), the Austin City Limits festival in the state, set for October, was cancelled due to the new spike in cases, but Ice has now announced a new show at the Emerald Point Bar & Grill tomorrow (July 3) in the city.

Last weekend (June 27), country singer Chase Rice played a show for thousands of fans at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee. It was the first show in Rice’s tour of venues chosen for their social distancing capabilities.