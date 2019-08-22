‘Dad Guy’: Watch the latest viral Billie Eilish parody

It's one big dad joke.

The latest parody of Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’ has arrived online, and it’s one big dad joke.

Only days after Billie became the first artist born in the 2000s to top the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Bad Guy’, the ultimate send-up has arrived online.

Far from charting the story of a millennial sensation, ‘Dad Guy’ tracks everything that you’d expect from a, well, dad…

Interspersed with clips of the dad feeding his kids and completing menial tasks, the parody sees him offering a brilliant twist on Billie’s lyrics.

“You ask/ I say go ask your mom”, he signs in one section.

Another states: “Gained a couple pounds type/ eat over the sink type.”

One user commented: “‘Dinner’s ready’ followed by a large man running at me will haunt my dreams for a week. Loved the song!”