Daði Freyr is looking for fans to join in with his official entry for Eurovision 2021

Daði Freyr has offered his fans the chance to be a part of his official entry for this year’s Eurovision.

The Icelandic musician had been due to take part in last year’s competition with his viral song ‘Think About Things’, but the 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Freyr will represent Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, which is set to take place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands later this year.

Earlier this week Freyr appealed to his fans and followers to help contribute to his song for Eurovision 2021, saying “I need your voice!”.

Posting on Twitter, the musician said that while he’s “almost finished” with his song, he needs people to help him out remotely with a “huge a cappella choir part” as he is unable to arrange an in-person choir due to the pandemic.

Overwhelmed by the number of people who have already sent! Thank you so much, this is going to be epic! — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) January 4, 2021

Sharing a link to a Google Drive folder, Freyr explained that he is searching for seven more vocal parts to add to his Eurovision song.

Fans can record themselves singing one or more of the vocal parts and then send them via email to gagnamagnidchoir@gmail.com before January 11 in order to be considered.

“Thank you very much, I hope that you will want to be on my Eurovision song. If not, then have a nice day. But if [so], then have an even nicer day,” he said.

Last weekend Freyr released his new single ‘Feel The Love’, a collaboration with the Icelandic singer ÁSDÍS.