Daði Freyr pulls out of Eurovision live performance after bandmate tests positive for Covid-19

Daði Freyr has announced that he will no longer perform live at his forthcoming Eurovision semi-final, after a bandmate tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer was set to fly the flag for Iceland with a performance of ’10 Years’ in Thursday’s semi-final, but footage from a dress rehearsal will now be used at the event instead.

“A member of Gagnamagnið got a positive test result this morning,” he tweeted.

“Unfortunately this probably means that we will not take part in the rehearsal today or live show tomorrow and a recording from our second rehearsal will be used instead.”

He added: “We have all been extremely careful the whole trip so this comes as a huge surprise. We are very happy with the performance and super excited for you all to see it! Thank you for all the love.”

“Today (Wednesday 19 May) a member of the Icelandic group Daði og Gagnamagnið also tested positive for Covid-19. The rest of the delegation has again tested negative for Covid-19,” a statement from Eurovision added.

“In close collaboration with the EBU and the host broadcaster, Daði og Gagnamagnið have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from performing in this year’s live Eurovision Song Contest shows, as they only want to perform together as a group.

“Their song will remain in the competition and we will broadcast their rehearsal performance, recorded on the stage on 13 May.”

A separate bandmate also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Freyr also recently kicked off a virtual tour on April 1 in his hometown of Reykjavik. The virtual tour replaced Freyr’s sold-out tour which couldn’t take place because of the ongoing pandemic.