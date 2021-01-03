Daði Freyr teams up with ÁSDÍS on huge new single ‘Feel The Love’

Daði Freyr has begun 2021 by sharing an uplifting new single – watch the video for ‘Feel The Love’, a collaboration with fellow Icelandic singer ÁSDÍS, below.

The new track comes ahead of Freyr returning to represent Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest this year, after coronavirus forced the 2020 contest’s cancellation.

‘Feel The Love’ is the second collaboration between the two Icelandic artists after they released the track ‘Náum Aðeins Andanum‘ last year.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Feel The Love’ below.

Freyr was a hot favourite to win 2020’s Eurovision with his upbeat entry ‘Think About Things’, before the event was shelved for the first time in its 64 year history.

The song went on to become a huge viral hit, securing over 75 million streams and attracting an array of celebrity fans including James Corden, Russell Crowe and Jennifer Garner.

Speaking about writing a new song for 2021’s contest, Freyr told NME: “Right now, I’m making around 11 rough demos and ideas, then I’ll pick one and focus on that. I want to release an EP somewhere around Eurovision, but I’m not going to promise anything because I have to go on tour and do a bunch of stuff for Eurovision.

Advertisement

“Competing in Eurovision is so much more than just writing the song and doing the performance.”

Freyr is set to head out on a UK tour next year, ending with a date at London’s Kentish Town Forum on April 30.