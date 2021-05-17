Daði Freyr’s Eurovision performance for Iceland is at risk after a team member tested positive for Covid-19.

Writing about the news on Twitter, Freyr said a member of his team tested positive for coronavirus yesterday (May 16).

Writing on Twitter, he said: “A member from the icelandic team tested positive for covid-19 today.

Advertisement

“Gagnamagnið just got tested again and we are on our way to the hotel to wait for the results. We are feeling healthy and crossing our fingers that we will get to perform on Thursday. Thanks for the support.”

A member from the icelandic team tested positive for covid-19 today. Gagnamagnið just got tested again and we are on our way to the hotel to wait for the results. We are feeling healthy and crossing our fingers that we will get to perform on Thursday. Thanks for the support. pic.twitter.com/lyRyrwpxfM — Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) May 16, 2021

Freyr, who is Iceland’s official Eurovision 2021 entry, recently kicked off a virtual tour on April 1 in his hometown of Reykjavik. The virtual tour replaced Freyr’s sold-out tour which couldn’t take place because of the ongoing pandemic.