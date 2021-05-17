Daði Freyr’s Eurovision performance for Iceland is at risk after a team member tested positive for Covid-19.
Writing about the news on Twitter, Freyr said a member of his team tested positive for coronavirus yesterday (May 16).
Writing on Twitter, he said: “A member from the icelandic team tested positive for covid-19 today.
“Gagnamagnið just got tested again and we are on our way to the hotel to wait for the results. We are feeling healthy and crossing our fingers that we will get to perform on Thursday. Thanks for the support.”
— Daði Freyr 🥑 (@dadimakesmusic) May 16, 2021
Freyr, who is Iceland’s official Eurovision 2021 entry, recently kicked off a virtual tour on April 1 in his hometown of Reykjavik. The virtual tour replaced Freyr’s sold-out tour which couldn’t take place because of the ongoing pandemic.
Speaking about the tour, Freyr said in April: “I’m coming to your house but like a vampire, you have to invite me in.
“Please have me in your personal space playing music. I think you will like it, I know I will like it. I haven’t gotten the chance to tour yet so this is super exciting to me and I sincerely hope people will get as creative as possible with this. See you wherever you may be!”
The virtual tour can be tracked here. It was meant to culminate in a virtual Rotterdam performance the day before the Eurovision Song Contest.
Eurovision’s executive supervisor Martin Österdahl confirmed earlier this year that the contest intends to have all 41 acts perform live in Rotterdam in May despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The contestants had previously been asked to submit a “live-on-tape” performance in case they are unable to travel or take part due to the pandemic.
James Newman will represent the UK at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The singer-songwriter was previously chosen as the UK’s entrant last year.