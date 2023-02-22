Daft Punk announce 10th anniversary edition of ‘Random Access Memories’

Daft Punk have announced a 10th anniversary expanded edition of their final album ‘Random Access Memories’.

The reissue features 35 minutes of outtakes and unheard demos across nine tracks. It will be available across various formats including 3 LPs, 2 CDs, streaming platforms and additionally a spatial audio (Atmos) mix of the original album will be made available for the first time.

It will be released on May 12 and can be pre-ordered here. You can view a trailer below and the artwork.

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition, May 12th 2023

The original album was a huge success earning four Grammys in 2014 and debuting at Number One in the official UK charts and Billboard 200.

The record also spawned the hit single ‘Get Lucky’ featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, and ‘Instant Crush’ featuring The Strokes‘ Julian Casablancas.

NME awarded the record five stars and described it as the French duo delving “into their bulging contact list to create a masterpiece that’s ambitious, indulgent and above all, fun.”

It added: “By assembling a cast of their favourite musicians and delving into their adolescent memories, Daft Punk have created something as emotionally honest as any singer-songwriter confessional – and a lot more fun to dance to. Go out and rejoice: there’s something new under the sun.”

The band split in February 2021 after 28 years together, confirming the news in a video titled ‘Epilogue’ featuring footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma. It was soundtracked by a version of ‘Touch’ that appears on the new reissue.

You can view the full tracklisting for the expanded edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ below:

‘Give Life Back To Music’

‘The Game Of Love’

‘Giorgio by Moroder’

‘Within’

‘Instant Crush’

‘Lose Yourself To Dance’

‘Touch’

‘Get Lucky’

‘Beyond’

‘Motherboard’

‘Fragments Of Time’

‘Doin’ it right’

‘Contact’

‘Horizon’ (Japan CD)

‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes)

‘Infinity Repeating’ (2013 Demo)

‘GL’ (Early Take)

‘Prime’ (2012 Unfinished)

‘LYTD’ (Vocoder Tests)

‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’

‘Touch’ (2021 Epilogue)

Meanwhile, Daft Punk video creator and manga artist Leiji Matsumoto recently died, aged 85, from acute heart failure.

He worked on the videos for 2000 hit ‘One More Time’, ‘Digital Love’ and ‘Aerodynamic’.