Daft Punk confirm their split after 28 years

Daft Punk have confirmed their break-up, after a career spanning over 28 years.

The Parisian duo, who are considered to be one of the most influential electronic acts of all time, confirmed the news in an eight-minute video called ‘Epilogue’ – which features footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

The video sees the duo — Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — walking around the desert in their recognisable space-age helmets and leather jackets.

It reaches a dramatic conclusion when one of the members eventually touches a button which results in his explosion, before the clip fades to black.

A choral version of the group’s 2013 song ‘Touch’ is subsequently heard as a subsequent card shows the robot hands of de Homem-Christo and Bangalter in their respective outfits, alongside the dates ‘1993-2021’.

As Pitchfork reports, their longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier has since officially confirmed their split. Their reason for calling it a day is yet to be confirmed.

Their debut album, 1997’s ‘Homework’, spawned tracks such as ‘Around the World’ and ‘Da Funk’ and allowed the duo to develop the sound of French house on the international stage.

But when they returned four years later with 2001’s ‘Discovery’, the duo became known for their now-iconic displays of anonymity, appearing in public behind the robot masks that would become synonymous with their mysterious image.

The record, which featured tracks such as ‘One More Time’ and ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’, also confirmed their status as two of the world’s most in-demand producers.

Their most recent album came in 2013’s ‘Random Access Memories’, which spawned tracks such as the Pharrell Williams collaboration ‘Get Lucky’ and bagged them Album of the Year at the 2014 Grammys.

They also scored six top 10 singles in the UK charts, including ‘Around The World’ and ‘One More Time’.

The duo maintained a relatively low profile in the years before their split, but emerged one last time in 2016 to collaborate with with The Weeknd on two tracks – ‘Starboy’ and ‘I Feel It Coming’.

Their final performance came in 2017, when they joined The Weeknd to perform the latter track at the Grammys.