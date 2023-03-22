Daft Punk drop first track from ‘Random Access Memories’ 10th anniversary edition

Daft Punk have released the first track, ‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’ from the upcoming expanded version of their last album ‘Random Access Memories’, which is being reissued for its 10th anniversary.

‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’ captures “intimate moments of creation” at the time that Daft Punk were composing the eleventh track from ‘Random Access Memories’, ‘Fragments Of Time’, with longtime friend and collaborator Todd Edwards.

The story goes, per a press release: “At the legendary Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles on February 29, 2012 a tape ran for the full session, capturing the entire creative journey behind the making of the track and we hear some of these intimate moments of creation between Thomas Bangalter and Todd Edwards in The Writing of Fragments of Time.

“The lyrics written that day were from the perspective of the collaborators’ future selves speculating how they would feel in the future as if remembering this specific creative moment thereby creating a narrative of future nostalgia. Listening to the lyrics ten years later along with the creative process behind them offers listeners the feeling of mirrored reflections in an infinity loop lending to an existential foresight as if creating a sonic time capsule.”

Check out ‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’ below:

The reissue of ‘Random Access Memories’ features 35 minutes of outtakes and unheard demos across nine tracks. It will be available across various formats including 3 LPs, 2 CDs, streaming platforms and additionally a spatial audio (Atmos) mix of the original album will be made available for the first time.

It will be released on May 12 and can be pre-ordered here.

The original album was a huge success, earning four Grammys in 2014 and debuting at Number One in the official UK charts and Billboard 200.

The record also spawned the hit single ‘Get Lucky’ featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, and ‘Instant Crush’ featuring The Strokes‘ Julian Casablancas.

You can view the full tracklisting for the expanded edition of ‘Random Access Memories’ below:

‘Give Life Back To Music’

‘The Game Of Love’

‘Giorgio by Moroder’

‘Within’

‘Instant Crush’

‘Lose Yourself To Dance’

‘Touch’

‘Get Lucky’

‘Beyond’

‘Motherboard’

‘Fragments Of Time’

‘Doin’ it right’

‘Contact’

‘Horizon’ (Japan CD)

‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes)

‘Infinity Repeating’ (2013 Demo)

‘GL’ (Early Take)

‘Prime’ (2012 Unfinished)

‘LYTD’ (Vocoder Tests)

‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’

‘Touch’ (2021 Epilogue)