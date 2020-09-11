Daft Punk remixes of Franz Ferdinand, The Micronauts and more are now available on a vinyl compilation

Daft Punk-helmed remixes of tracks by the likes of Franz Ferdinand and The Micronauts feature on a new tribute compilation dedicated to the French duo’s career and influences.

Compiled by the Argentina-based label Music Brokers and seemingly not officially endorsed by Daft Punk themselves, ‘The Many Faces Of Daft Punk: A Journey Through The Inner World Of Daft Punk’ was released physically earlier this week (September 7).

The release is the latest instalment in Music Brokers’ ‘The Many Faces’ series, which are billed as “essential albums to any music collector that wants to know the behind the scenes of yesterday’s superstars”.

Available on 3xCD and 2xLP (presented on a limited translucent yellow and grey vinyl) formats, ‘The Many Faces Of Daft Punk’ includes Daft Punk’s remixes of Franz Ferdinand’s ‘Take Me Out’, The Micronauts’ ‘Get Funky Get Down’ and I:Cube’s ‘Disco Cubizm’.

The compilation also includes the ‘roots and influences’ of Daft Punk, featuring tracks by the likes of Oliver Cheatham, The Sugarhill Gang and Space, as well as a full side of tracks from ‘The Nu Disco Scene’.

‘The Many Faces Of Daft Punk: A Journey Through The Inner World Of Daft Punk’ vinyl was on sale on the online music retailer Juno, but the listing now says they are currently out of stock.

Back in July, the sequel to Tron: Legacy was confirmed to be in the works at Disney, with Walt Disney Studios’ President Of Music & Soundtracks, Mitchell Leib, hoping to secure Daft Punk to score the soundtrack.

“The right and first thing to do is to bring Daft Punk back and see if they want to [return],” he said. “We don’t even know who will be directing yet. We’re hopeful that [director] Joe Kosinski will come back and do another one. A lot of things gotta fall into the right places.”