Daft Punk to debut previously unreleased song in Paris museum

Daft Punk are premiering a previously unreleased Song at Paris’ Pompidou Center, it’s been announced today (May 9).

The track, called ‘Infinity Repeating’, will premiere on Thursday (May 11) and will feature The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas.

The song is taken from the duo’s upcoming 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Random Access Memories’, their fourth and final album.

In February, the band – comprising Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – announced a special anniversary edition of the Grammy-winning record. The forthcoming collection was then previewed by ‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’.

Back in April, the band released another cut from the expanded reissue in the form of ‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes)’.

The news was unveiled today on social media (see here) with news that Casablancas will appear on the track. He appeared on ‘Random Access Memories” ‘Instant Crush’.

On their website, the Pompidou Center say there will be three ways to experience ‘Infinity Repeating’ at the museum. The event will be free entry and will take place this Thursday (May 11) between 6:30pm and 6:45pm CEST.

There will be “an ultra-high fidelity listening experience, with a sound system composed of over 30 speakers” for fans to listen to the song through, as well as a “cinematic experience” that will see a “screening of the videoclip” accompanying the song.

In addition, there will be “a collective experience” that will see a “screening of the videoclip on the giant screen in the heart of the Centre Pompidou Forum” where fans can listen to the song together.

The 10-year anniversary reissue of ‘Random Access Memories’ is due for release on May 12 – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Featuring 35 minutes of outtakes and unheard demos, the extended album will be available across various formats including 3 LPs, 2 CDs, and streaming. A spatial audio (Atmos) mix of the original record will also be made available for the first time.

The full tracklist is as follows:

‘Give Life Back To Music’

‘The Game Of Love’

‘Giorgio by Moroder’

‘Within’

‘Instant Crush’

‘Lose Yourself To Dance’

‘Touch’

‘Get Lucky’

‘Beyond’

‘Motherboard’

‘Fragments Of Time’

‘Doin’ It Right’

‘Contact’

‘Horizon’ (Japan CD)

‘GLBTM’ (Studio Outtakes)

‘Infinity Repeating’ (2013 Demo)

‘GL’ (Early Take)

‘Prime’ (2012 Unfinished)

‘LYTD’ (Vocoder Tests)

‘The Writing Of Fragments Of Time’

‘Touch’ (2021 Epilogue)

NME recently explored how ‘Random Access Memories’ became the most hyped album of its era in a special retrospective feature.

Daft Punk announced their split in February 2021 after almost 30 years together. Earlier this month, Bangalter opened up about his career since – and explained the reasons behind the duo’s breakup.