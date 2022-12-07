Here’s Daft Punk’s ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ performed by “orchestra” of toothbrushes

An “orchestra’ of electric toothbrushes has covered Daft Punk’s classic song ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ – check it out below.

The brains behind the YouTube channel Device Orchestra have used vibrations from various electric toothbrushes to match the different tones of the French duo’s 2001 song.

To bring the cover life, Device Orchestra has released a video of three toothbrushes adorned with googly eyes that are hooked up to a “Vibra tone” machine that controls the vibrations to manipulate the outgoing sound.

Advertisement

Device Orchestra has previously used devices including mobile phones, typewriters and credit card machines to produce songs. Luis Fonsi’s Daddy Yankee-featuring 2017 hit ‘Despacito‘ is covered using a nail drill and other items in one video.

Elsewhere, other songs covered by the toothbrushes include Adele‘s ‘Hello’ and Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’, the latter of which has racked up 1million views.

Meanwhile, Daft Punk recently launched an official TikTok account.

The French electronic duo – who confirmed their break-up in February 2021 after an almost-three-decade career – now have a direct deal with the platform.

TikTok users will now be able to access music from the band’s back catalogue for use in their videos. The group have retained the rights to their material since the 1990s.