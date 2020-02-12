Dagny shares new single ‘Come Over’ from her upcoming debut album

Dagny has shared a new single, ‘Come Over’ – you can listen to the new song below.

The Norwegian pop artist revealed that the song will appear on her debut album, which is expected to arrive later this year.

Talking about the track, Dagny – aka Norvoll Sandvik – said: “I am beyond excited to finally introduce ‘Come Over’, the first single from my upcoming debut album.”

Advertisement

You can see the video for the song below:

“The song is a pretty self-explanatory, cheeky little thing that celebrates the “meet and greet” phase of a (potential) relationship.”

She continued: “Let me put it like this: if you meet someone you’re intrigued by, then Come Over is your fearless, ballsy and excited invitation to get to know ’em…particularly if they are a fireman who likes puppies.”

Reviewing Dagny’s groundbreaking set at The Great Escape in 2017, NME’s Thomas Smith said: “As we all know, Scandinavia’s reputation for churning out elite pop acts is embarrassingly good, but actually translating that into commercial success is trickier than you think So standing out of the crowd is tough, but one that Norway’s Dagny is becoming rather adept at.

Advertisement

“Yes, her viral hit ‘Backbeat’ is the one that gets the crowd at Wagner Hall on Friday night going – but there’s so much more to be enamoured with. The powerful ‘Bullet’ shows a singer ready to embrace a more sophisticated side of pop, and indie-crossover ‘Ultraviolet’ continues to be an underrated gem, thought it’s upcoming single ‘Wearing Nothing’ that showcases Dagny’s shimmering personality and true star quality.”