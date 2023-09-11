Dagny shares new single ‘Ray-Bans’ and announces a mini-album trilogy

Dagny has shared her newest single, ‘Ray-Bans’, and has announced her plans to release a trilogy of mini-albums.

Her mini-album trilogy will kick off with the first instalment titled ‘Elle’. The LP is set for release later this year and features eight tracks including her previously released singles ‘Heartbreak In The Making’ and ‘Same Again (For Love)’ along with ‘Ray-Bans’.

Speaking of the new song in a press release, Dagny said: “Inspired by the 90s melodic and melancholic pop; Ray-Bans offers a different mood and shows a slightly more vulnerable side than some of my previous music. I hope it can soundtrack the melancholia of the autumn, for those who might need it.”

While speaking of the upcoming project, the pop singer said: “I’ve always been a bit nonchalant about the concept of a ‘difficult second record’, but I had to eat my words a little here. I didn’t want to write the same album over again, but finding new things to inspire me musically and personally – turned out to be more challenging than first expected.”

She continued: “Having experimented with a variety of sounds, emotions and subjects, I had all these songs that meant something to me, but I needed to find a way to put them all together in an album. Not wanting to limit myself creatively or emotionally, I started playing around with the concept of different alter egos or amplified versions of myself, as ways of organising the songs. I’ve never been one to over-share personal details, so telling stories (some personal, some not) through characters like ‘Elle’ felt like an exciting way to get my thoughts, emotions & experiences into new songs.”

Dagny will embark on a UK and EU tour next spring with stops in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. Prior to her tour, she will be playing her largest headline show to date at Oslo’s 10,000-capacity Spektrum Arena on November 18. Visit here for tickets and check out the full dates below.

Dagny tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

18 – Oslo, Norway, Spektrum Arena

APRIL

3 – London, UK, O2 Academy Islington

4 – Paris, France, LES ETOILES

6 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tollhuistuin

8 – Berlin, Germany, Frannz Club

9 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Lille Vega

11 – Stockholm, Sweden, Nalen

12 – Dublin, Ireland, Academy