Daine shares fantasy inspired video for ‘Bloody Knees’

Daine has posted a fantastic new set of visuals for her song ‘Bloody Knees‘ – watch below.

The Melbourne artist – who gave her fans an early Christmas present last week with the long-awaited song’s official release – has now unveiled its fantasy-inspired music video.

Oliver van der Lugt directed the clip and Daine herself designed the imaginary world.

Watch the music video for ‘Bloody Knees’ below:

After an unofficial ‘nitecore’ version of the song accumulated traction on the artist’s Soundcloud, the official release – and final single from Daine of the year – has seen her polish the song off with crisp production courtesy of regular collaborator Circle Pitt.

‘Bloody Knees’ is the latest of several releases this year by the rising 18-year-old. She kicked off 2020, and the Daine project, in April with the release of her debut single ‘Picking Flowers’.

After releasing a collaboration with New York-based artist ppgcasper titled ‘Crash In The Lake’, she followed that up with her second solo single ‘My Way Out’.

Last month, the artist wrapped up the release of her double A-side ‘Ascension/Angel Numbers’, which featured production by Danny L Harle and Australia’s Lonelyspeck.