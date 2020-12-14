News Music News

Daine shares fantasy inspired video for ‘Bloody Knees’

The Melbourne artist designed the video's imaginary world

By Charlotte Krol
Daine has posted a fantastic new set of visuals for her song ‘Bloody Knees‘ – watch below.

The Melbourne artist – who gave her fans an early Christmas present last week with the long-awaited song’s official release – has now unveiled its fantasy-inspired music video.

Oliver van der Lugt directed the clip and Daine herself designed the imaginary world.

Watch the music video for ‘Bloody Knees’ below:

After an unofficial ‘nitecore’ version of the song accumulated traction on the artist’s Soundcloud, the official release – and final single from Daine of the year – has seen her polish the song off with crisp production courtesy of regular collaborator Circle Pitt.

‘Bloody Knees’ is the latest of several releases this year by the rising 18-year-old. She kicked off 2020, and the Daine project, in April with the release of her debut single ‘Picking Flowers’.

After releasing a collaboration with New York-based artist ppgcasper titled ‘Crash In The Lake’, she followed that up with her second solo single ‘My Way Out’.

Last month, the artist wrapped up the release of her double A-side ‘Ascension/Angel Numbers’, which featured production by Danny L Harle and Australia’s Lonelyspeck.

Charli XCX is a fan of Daine. In September, she tweeted a link to the ‘nitecore’ version of ‘Bloody Knees’, writing: “if you like my music u will like this”.

Speaking to The Fader about her debut single back in May, Daine said she was “writing riffs in my bedroom trying to figure out what to do with myself amidst a breakup early 2019”.

“‘Picking Flowers’ is like a haunting distant memory to me, but nostalgic and special in that it was one of the first songs that I ever recorded.”

