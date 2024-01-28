Dakota Johnson mocks Justin Timberlake’s “comeback” in SNL opening monologue

Dakota Johnson took her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live as an opportunity to poke fun at Justin Timberlake’s “comeback”.

Timberlake was the show’s musical guest this week off the back of his new single ‘Selfish’, with a new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ set to land in March.

In her monologue, Johnson mentioned that the night served as a “sort-of reunion” for her and Timberlake, who appeared together in an awkward morning-after scene in the 2010 film The Social Network. Timberlake then appeared, pleading to be featured in the night’s sketches throughout the night: “I’m so happy you chose my show for your comeback,” Johnson told Timberlake.

Advertisement

Feigning offense, Timberlake said: “It’s, uh… Hmm… Comeback… is that what we’re calling it? OK,” to which Johnson insisted: “Yeah! I mean comeback in a good way,”.

Timberlake answered: “Ah, OK. I see what this is. This is where we make a joke like, ‘First he was bringing sexy back and now he’s bringing cumming back.’” “I wouldn’t phrase it like that,” Johnson replied.

Check it out below:

Timberlake later performed ‘Selfish’ and a new unreleased song, ‘Sanctified’, which will appear on ‘Everything I Thought It Was’.

The former *NSYNC member has not appeared on SNL since December 2013. He’s hosted the show five times, and has performed on the show six times – including his 2000 debut with *NSYNC.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Timberlake recently spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about his new music, which is his first since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, and revealed that ‘Selfish’ came about after he sang a cover of Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’ on a night out.

“A friend of mine, who’s also my music director, who’s probably a friend of the whole family over there, Adam Blackstone, he was doing these small jazz nights at a place in LA,” Timberlake began. “And he invited me to come down and he said, ‘Hey, man.’ He was like, ‘You want to come up and sing something?’ And I randomly threw out, “Oh, yeah, let’s do Donny Hathaway’s cover of ‘Jealous Guy’ by Lennon.’ And by the way, if you’re a Gen-Zer right now, you have no idea who I’m talking about!

“So we were talking about the song itself and just breaking down the idea that you just don’t hear that from men often, that they would express an emotion that makes them vulnerable. And then growing up the way I grew up, you’re taught not to do that,” he continued.

“But I don’t know, it just felt like a really honest song. The lyrics just started to come out honestly. And when I listened to the whole album, I felt like it’s probably, of all the songs on the album, production-wise, probably the most straightforward, and I don’t want to say simple because it’s complex within its simplicity to me.”

Timberlake has also announced his first live shows in the US in half a decade.

The string of live shows will kick off at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on April 29. From there, Timberlake will make stops in major cities including Seattle, San Jose, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Phoenix, San Antonio, Austin, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, Chicago, Boston, New York, Baltimore, Hersey and Cleveland. The US leg of tour will wrap up at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on July 9. UK and European tour dates will be announced at a later date.

General ticket sale will commence on Friday, February 2 at 10am Local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears fans have hit back at Timberlake by getting her song ‘Selfish’ into the charts following the release of his new single.