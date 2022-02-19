NewsMusic News

By Will Richards
Dallas Good performing live with The Sadies in 2017. Credit: Getty Images.

Dallas Good, founder of Canadian rockers The Sadies, has died aged 48.

The band’s label in the United States, Yep Roc, confirmed the news that Good died “of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week.”

The label’s full statement read: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our dear friend, Dallas Good, of the Sadies. He died on Thursday, February 17 of natural causes while under doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week. He was 48 years old.

“Dallas was such a special individual who is in one of my favourite bands of all time,” said Glenn Dicker, co-owner of Yep Roc Records. “We’ve lost a cornerstone of the label. The Sadies have always been the band to watch and hear out there for me. I am grateful to you, Dallas, for so many great shows, spine shaking music and good times. I’ll never stop listening.”

“Since their formation in 1994, Sadies have developed, even perfected, a style of music that is uniquely their own. Their first record with Yep Roc was 2002’s Stories Often Told and over the past 20 years on the label, they’ve released six studio albums, a live record, a soundtrack and collaborations with both Andre Williams and John Doe. Last month, the band shared their latest single, “Message to Belial,” produced by Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire.

“We send our love + condolences to Dallas’ family, friends and fans during this devastating time. The stage is dark today with the all too soon passing of one of music’s brightest lights.

“We love you, Dallas. Rest In Peace.”

The Sadies were founded by Good and his brother Travis in 1994, releasing debut album ‘Precious Moments’ in 1998. The band emerged as frontrunners of the alt-country scene of the early to mid 2000s.

Across their career, they collaborated with Kurt Vile, Neil Young, Neko Case and more. Their final single, ‘Message to Belial’, was released last month, and produced by Arcade Fire‘s Richard Reed Parry. Listen to that above.

In the wake of the news of Good’s death, tributes have poured in across social media. Legendary producer Steve Albini wrote: “Just got word of Dallas Good of the Sadies passing. He was a beautiful guy and naturally gifted musician. Opened every conversation laughing, a warm, unpretentious soul. Everybody who knew him feels like they lost a brother. Requiescat.”

He added: “I had the pleasure of recording the Sadies several times, and the down time was as memorable as the sessions. Dallas and his brother Travis two peas in a pod, speaking the pidgin English native to Canada. Bottlers, Peameal, pylon…

“Less anthropologic than fraternally generous, they let me in and as much as I feel the loss I retain the warmth of their company and am grateful. Good man down.”

Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham added: “I got to play, blaze and become friends with a god. Trying to live in those good memories. I love you Dallas. RIP.”

See other tributes to Dallas Good from Ron Sexsmith, members of Arcade Fire and more, below.

