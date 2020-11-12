The Dallas rapper MO3 has been killed in a shooting in his hometown in Texas.

CBS 11 News reports that MO3, real name Melvin Noble, was fatally shot by an armed suspect who chased the rapper on foot on the I-35E freeway yesterday (November 11).

Police said that the suspect chased MO3 on the highway and fired multiple shots at him, striking the victim at least once.

An innocent bystander who was in a nearby car was also reportedly injured after being struck by gunfire, and was subsequently treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to hospital, where MO3 was pronounced dead. Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.

MO3’s record label Empire addressed the rapper’s death in a tribute statement shared on social media last night.

“Empire has lost a member of our family today — Dallas’ own MO3,” the statement read. “We share this horrible loss with MO3’s family, team and fans. His infectious personality and unrivalled talent brought joy and therapy to his legions of followers across the country.

“We can only hope to continue his legacy and push forward with the same energy that MO3 shared with the world. Love Live MO3.”

MO3’s last solo album ‘OSAMA’ was released back in December. His last full-length release arrived in February in the form of the collaborative album ‘Badazz MO3’, which he recorded with Boosie Badazz.

IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 12, 2020

Boosie said he was “lost for words” after hearing the news of MO3’s death.