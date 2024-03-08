DALsooobin announces 2024 Europe Tour

South Korean singer DALsooobin – also known as DJ Suvin – has announced her upcoming 2024 tour of Europe.

Tour organiser JIN Entertainment announced DALsooobin’s upcoming Europe tour today (March 8) through its official X (formerly Twitter) account. It’ll kick off on May 3 at the Panama in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Thereafter, the ex-Dal Shabet singer will play four shows in Germany – in the cities of Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich and Bermen – alongside a one-night-only engagement in Zurich, Switzerland.

Ticketing details for DALsooobin’s upcoming Europe tour has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for DALsooobin’s 2024 Europe tour are:

MAY 2024

03: Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Panama

04: Frankfurt, Germany, Karlson

08: Zurich, Switzerland, Labor 5

09: Berlin, Germany, Spindler & Klatt

10: Munich, Germany, Ampere

11: Bremen, Germany, NFF Club

DALsooobin first rose to fame as a member of the K-pop girl group Dal Shabet in 2011, releasing hit songs such as ‘Bling Bling’ and ‘Be Ambitious’. She should later make her solo debut in 2016 with the mini-album ‘Our Love’.

In other K-pop news, K-pop girl group NewJeans have teased that they are preparing to release new music and also hinted at a possible tour, during their appearance at the Billboard Women in Music 2024 event.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids member Felix recently made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week during Louis Vuitton’s F/W 2024 womenswear show, coming comes several months after he was named the French luxury fashion house’s newest house ambassador.

Elsewhere, SHINee member Taemin has confirmed that he will be leaving SM Entertainment after 16 years at the K-pop agency, adding that he would be “embarking on a new journey soon” in a message to fans.