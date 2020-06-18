Dame Vera Lynn has died, aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103, her family have announced.

The singer, songwriter and actress widely known as “the Forces’ Sweetheart” passed away earlier today (June 18) surrounded by her close relatives.

A family statement added: “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.”

Lynn was credited with raising morale in the UK during the Second World War through her renditions of such songs as ‘We’ll Meet Again’, ‘There’ll Always Be An England’ and ‘(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover’.

She earned the nickname “the Forces’ Sweetheart” during the war for her regular visits to troops on the front line, while she also performed in countries such as India and Egypt as part of the Entertainments National Service Association.

‘We’ll Meet Again’ re-entered the UK charts last month as the song enjoyed a resurgence in popularity as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of VE Day and for its enduring message of resilience which spoke to many people during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lynn also became the oldest singer to score a UK top 40 album last month when her greatest hits collection ‘100’ re-entered the UK albums chart, beating the record she set back in 2017.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those to pay tribute to Lynn, saying her “charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours”.

“Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come,” he said.