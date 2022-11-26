Damien Rice announces comeback with 2023 UK and European tour

Damien Rice has announced his comeback with details of a 2023 UK and European tour – see the list of dates below and buy tickets here.

The Irish singer-songwriter last released an album nine years ago with ‘My Favourite Faded Fantasy’, which itself came eight years after its predecessor, 2006’s ‘9’.

After playing a series of gigs in 2019, Rice will head to mainland Europe and the UK next March and April for his first gigs since the pandemic.

The tour begins on March 15 in Manchester at the O2 Apollo, with a London show at Hammersmith Apollo the following night.

European gigs in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and more will then follow, before the tour wraps up in Zagreb on April 2.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, December 2 at 9am GMT. Buy your tickets for the UK gigs here then and see the full list of Damien Rice’s new tour dates below.

MARCH 2023

15 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

16 – London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

18 – Antwerp, Stadsschouwburg

19 – Paris, Le Grand Rex

22 – Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carre

25 – Berlin, Tempodrom

29 – Milan, Teatro dal Verme

31 – Udine, Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine

APRIL 2023

2 – Zagreb, Kino SC

Rice hasn’t released any new music alongside the announcement of the tour dates, but promised that “more dates [are] coming soon” and shared a teaser of him performing a new song and confirmed that new music is set to be arriving.

Watch that clip below.

new songs and tour coming soon

dates will be announced on Friday… pic.twitter.com/TEHxcGhmXh — damien rice (@DamienRice) November 21, 2022

Speaking in 2013 about the time taken between 2006’s ‘9’ and and its follow-up, Rice said: “Sometimes you have to step away from what you love in order to learn how to love it again.”

Speaking of recording with Rick Rubin in both Los Angeles and Iceland, he added: “I came to Rick mostly based on what I didn’t know about him, rather than what I did.

“For some reason I just had a feeling that I would feel comfortable being open and being me and being vulnerable with Rick.”