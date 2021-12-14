Damon Albarn and Bastille lead BRITs Week 2022 gig series

Damon Albarn and Bastille are among the leading names who have been announced for the BRITs Week 2022 gig series.

The London shows will take place around the staging of next year’s BRIT Awards, which will be held at The O2 in London on February 8.

BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child will kick off on February 1 with Anne-Marie performing at Lafayette, before Bastille play at Earth Theatre on February 2.

Albarn will close the gig series – which will also feature the likes of Joy Crookes, Maisie Peters, Becky Hill, Mimi Webb and Craig David – with a show at the Troxy in London on February 20.

Further shows for BRITS Week 2022 are set to be announced next month – you can see the current line-up below.

Proceeds from the shows will go towards supporting the work of War Child, who aim to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery.

Mastercard cardholders will have exclusive pre-sale access to the gigs, which begins at 10am on Thursday (December 16).

A limited number of tickets will then go on general sale from 10am on Friday (December 17). A prize draw to win tickets to any of the gigs will also commence on Friday, with last entries accepted on January 23.

You can find out more information about tickets and the prize draw by heading here.

Holly Humberstone was named as the winner of the BRITs Rising Star Award last week.

“I remember watching the BRITs with my parents each year and being totally awe struck by the artists coming together in what felt like another universe,” the artist said. “Now to be named the BRITs Rising Star and nominated alongside two other incredible women [Bree Runway and Lola Young], with the songs that started within those four walls at home is so mad. It just doesn’t feel real.

“This year has been a wild ride and a year of firsts, and I am so grateful and thankful for everyone who has helped make this happen!”