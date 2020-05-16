Damon Albarn announces Boiler Room isolation performance for this weekend

Damon Albarn has announced a special isolation performance for Boiler Room TV to take place this weekend.

The musician will perform music from his new project, titled ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, during the show.

Albarn will perform the work, which was inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, on the Boiler Room YouTube channel tomorrow (May 17) at 7pm BST. It is part of the channel’s ‘Streaming From Isolation’ series, which benefits The Global FoodBanking Network.

The performance comes as Albarn was due to start a new European tour showcasing ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’. The tour would have seen the star play alongside an ensemble of 14 musicians and four singers, led by conductor André de Ridder.

The run of shows was initially scheduled to begin in Brussels on May 17, with UK date to be held at London’s Barbican on May 26. The dates have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with new dates set to be announced soon.

The live-stream will see Albarn perform by himself from his home studio The Barn and marks his first live appearance of 2020.

‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’ was written and workshopped in Iceland and takes its title from John Clare’s Love And Memory poem.

Meanwhile, Albarn has released a handful of new songs this year with Gorillaz, most recently with ‘How Far?’ – a collaboration featuring Skepta and late Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen. The group shared the track in response to Allen’s death last month (April 30). A press release at the time called it “a tribute to the spirit of a great man”.