Damon Albarn announces global livestream of his solo London show

Damon Albarn will livestream his solo show at the Globe Theatre in London later this month.

The sold-out gig will see the Blur frontman, his live band and a string quartet performing songs from Albarn’s forthcoming new album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, which is out on November 12 via Transgressive Records.

“I love playing in the round and at the Globe you can see the moon too, marvellous,” Albarn said in a statement about the upcoming show.

Advertisement

The live media platform Doors.Live will be streaming Albarn’s Globe show live on September 20, with the stream set to be available to watch in the UK, Europe, North and South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Albarn show will be available to watch live on the night and at set times regionally only, and won’t be available to watch on-demand after the event.

Tickets to access the Albarn livestream are on sale here, as well as a special one-off t-shirt to mark the occasion.

Albarn has so far shared three songs from ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’: ‘Particles’, ‘Polaris’ and the title track.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview last month, Albarn reflected on missed opportunities to collaborate with the likes of Dr. Dre, Prince and Kendrick Lamar.

He previously spoke in 2018 about turning down an offer to play with Prince, saying “it’s one of those ‘could’ve-beens’. I’ve got a few of those”.