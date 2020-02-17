Damon Albarn announces new London show with The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows project

Damon Albarn has announced details of a new London show with his The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows project.

The project, inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, was announced back in October, along with details of a UK tour set to take place this May and feature a London show at the Barbican.

Now, another gig in the capital has been tagged onto the end of the run – Albarn will play the Palladium on June 3. The tour will wrap up in the project’s spiritual home of Iceland, playing the Harpa concert hall in Reykjavik on June 12.

Advertisement

A synopsis of the new project from the Blur and Gorillaz frontman reads: “The land of the midnight sun, Iceland is a unique country, filled with an abundance of natural beauty; glaciers, volcanoes, thermal springs, mountains and stunning headlands.

“Stretching across two continents; it’s a land where North America and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. What can be more fascinating than the signs of the passage of time and the fragility of nature.”

“This new piece from Albarn, a frequent visitor to Iceland for almost three decades, will see the musician perform this new, very personal piece with an ensemble of orchestra instrumentation, electronics, vocals and piano. The title is taken from a John Clare poem entitled Love and Memory.”

Last summer, Albarn appeared to announce the end of his other project The Good, The Bad & The Queen. 2018 saw the band release their first album in 11 years with ‘Merrie Land’.

Advertisement

Gorillaz, meanwhile, are still going strong, launching a new ‘Song Machine’ project this month with a Slaves and Slowthai collaboration, while teasing a further new track with Tame Impala.