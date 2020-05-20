GAMING  

Watch Damon Albarn and Gorillaz perform ‘Aries’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Billed as "the first time Albarn has ever performed a duet with one of his animated pals"

By Sam Moore
Gorillaz
Damon Albarn performs as part of Gorillaz (Picture: Getty)

Damon Albarn and Gorillaz‘s cartoon vocalist 2-D ‘duetted’ on a rendition of the recent Gorillaz single ‘Aries’ on US TV last night (May 19) — check out their performance below.

The track in question was released last month as part of the third episode of Gorillaz’s ongoing ‘Song Machine’ series, with the studio version featuring both Peter Hook and Georgia.

During the special at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! which broadcast last night, Kimmel introduced the ‘Aries’ performance as being “the first time Albarn has ever performed a duet with one of his animated pals”.

The camera then cut to a mock Zoom call between Albarn and 2-D as they performed ‘Aries’, which you can see below.

‘Aries’ followed on from the second episode of ‘Song Machine’, which arrived back in February and saw Gorillaz debut ‘Désolé’ – a collaboration with the celebrated Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara.

The first episode of the series was released in late January, and saw the cartoon band joining Slowthai and Slaves on the madcap track ‘Momentary Bliss’.’

Earlier this month, Gorillaz shared the song ‘How Far’ in tribute to the late Tony Allen, who features posthumously on the track along with Skepta.

A press release about ‘How Far’ explained that the track was “being shared immediately as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen”.

