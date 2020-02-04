Damon Albarn hails Slowthai as “kindred spirit” after Gorillaz collaboration

Damon Albarn has hailed Slowthai as a “kindred spirit”, after the pair joined forces for Gorillaz‘ ‘Song Machine’ project.

The new virtual online series began this week and saw Albarn’s virtual band debuting ‘Momentary Bliss’, which featured Slowthai and Slaves.

The YouTube series sees the group joining forces with the group in their own Kong Studios to share collaborative tracks and performances.

Speaking of his collaboration with Slowthai, Albarn told Apple Music’s Beats 1: “He’s just a kindred spirit. You need to work with people who are kindred spirits, people who are in the same pocket as you are about world view, emotion.”

He also explained that Slowthai has a “great positivity”, which is at odds with global anxieties and fears in 2020.

“In some ways every generation, [it] crosses their mind – when I was his age, there was still the last decade of the cold war – there was a huge anxiety about atomic apocalypse. We really felt that as kids,” said Albarn.

“I feel for everyone really: having to assimilate so much information which they are absolutely innocent of its creation, but have to live with its implications. Someone like slowthai has a great positivity about him – even though he talks about grim scenarios but he’s got an energy that is uplifting… it makes you feel like you can do something about it… which is what you need.”

Albarn, a vocal critic of Brexit, also admitted that the UK needs to “move on” after the exit from the European Union was finalised last Friday (January 31).

“With Brexit – we raged against it for three years and in the end, it was such an empathic vote to leave, I think there’s an element of betrayal and disappointment and sadness, we all just have to move on from it – it’s not something we really dwell on any more. It’s ‘immutable’, as they say,” he said.

Meanwhile, Slowthai was recently nominated for eight NME Awards including – Best British Album, Best Album In The World and Best British Song. You can check out all the nominations here.