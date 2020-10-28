Damon Albarn hints at sequel to Gorillaz’ Plastic Beach’

Damon Albarn has teased a sequel to Gorillaz‘ Plastic Beach, claiming that a follow-up to the 2010 album is “necessary”.

The third record from Albarn’s cartoon band, which featured tracks such as ‘Stylo’ and ‘On Melancholy Hill’, saw the group subtly tackling issues of the day – including climate change and environmentalism.

In a new interview with Radio.com, the singer said that the continued focus on such issues more than ten years later means that it’s high time to revisit the album once again.

“I think sadly, more than ever the need to keep reminding people that we need to change our habits; to somehow help our climate is really necessary,” Albarn said.

“So maybe I need to revisit it, really. I don’t think we can ever leave ‘Plastic Beach.’ I’d like to just have an album called Clean Beach, but at the moment it’s still ‘Plastic Beach.’ So Plastic Beach 2 is a nice idea for me creatively but it’s also really depressing… but it’s necessary.”

In the meantime, however, Albarn is very much preoccupied with other projects from the group. Gorillaz released ‘Song Machine: Season One’ last week, which features collaborations with a wide array of guests including The Cure’s Robert Smith, Slowthai, Elton John and Peter Hook.

Albarn has also confirmed that an animated Gorillaz movie is on the way.

“We signed contracts, we’ve begun scripts and stuff. Making an animated film that’s kind of abstract is quite a big risk for a movie studio because they’re very expensive,” he explained.

“If you’re telling a slightly obtuse, weird story that only sometimes makes any sense, it’s quite difficult. That’s what we’ve discovered. But we will do it, we are doing it.”

The band are set to celebrate the release of their new album with a special livestreamed show in December, before heading out on a summer 2021 European tour including a huge London gig.