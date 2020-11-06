Damon Albarn hints at future Gorillaz collab with Paul McCartney

Damon Albarn has hinted that a Gorillaz collaboration with Paul McCartney could arrive in the future.

The animated band feature guest artists on every track of theirs, with their new album ‘Song Machine Season One: Strange Timez’ including contributions from the likes of Beck, St Vincent and Kano.

Speaking on the Dutch podcast Kink, Albarn suggested fans could see the Beatle appear on a Gorillaz song at some point. “I have a recording of Paul and myself that I could use for a Gorillaz track,” he said. “It could easily fit on a Gorillaz album.

He continued: “It’s a very simple, basic recording but I would never release it without talking to him first.”

Albarn went on to say that, despite having that recording, he didn’t want to say he had “a track with Paul, because I don’t, but I could definitely work with him”. “He is one of the most special pop musicians ever,” he added of the musical icon.

Gorillaz shared the latest video for a ‘Strange Timez’ track yesterday (November 5). The Beck collaboration ‘The Valley Of The Pagans’ was given the visual treatment with a clip that saw 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel drive a souped-up lowrider “Pagan” car around a fictionalised Los Angeles, dubbed Vinewood.

Beck (literally) phoned in his performance on something called a Fruit Phone in the corner of the screen – animated to look very similar to Grand Theft Auto.

‘Strange Timez’ was released last month (October 23) and given four stars in an NME review. New Music Editor Thomas Smith called the record “yet another worthwhile endeavour, the band keen not just to match the skill and pace of modern pop outlets, but to outlast the competitors”.

“Whether your consumption method was more traditional, or you’re perhaps tempted to binge every episode in this album format, there’s joy aplenty here,” he added.