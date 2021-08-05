Damon Albarn joins End Of The Road Festival line-up

Damon Albarn has been announced as a special guest at next month’s End Of The Road Festival.

The Larmer Tree Gardens festival will take place from September 2-5, with the likes of Hot Chip, King Krule and Sleaford Mods all set to perform.

Albarn will perform with his live band and a string quartet at End Of The Road, with the Blur frontman leading the latest additions to the 2021 line-up.

Advertisement

Crack Cloud, Sipho, Balimaya Project, Loraine James, Anna B Savage, Kiran Leonard, Wesley Gonzalez, BABii, Gwenifer Raymond, Broadside Hacks, Sam Akpro, The Umlauts, Tiberius b, John Francis Flynn, Michael Clark and Joe Goddard (DJ) have also been added to the bill, which you can see in full below.

End Of The Road have also confirmed today (August 5) that a number of previously announced artists will no longer be performing at this year’s event.

They include Whitney, Tune-Yards, Tinariwen, Songhoy Blues, Les Amazones d’Afrique, Blanck Mass, Les Filles de Illighadad, Current Joys, Marie Davidson &L’œil Nu, Shygirl, The Anchoress, Mike Polizze, Margaret Glaspy, Itasca, Skullcrusher, Jeffrey Martin, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Disq, Sofia Wolfson, David Thomas Broughton and Marlaena Moore.

You can find out more information about End Of The Road 2021 here.

Advertisement

Albarn performed as a special guest at Latitude Festival last month. His new solo album, ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, is set for release on November 12.