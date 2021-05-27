Damon Albarn joins Manchester International Festival 2021 line-up

Damon Albarn has joined the line-up for this year’s Manchester International Festival.

The event will take place between July 1 and July 18, and will see its participating artists reflect on ideas such as love and human connection in a post-coronavirus world. Last month, organisers announced Patti Smith and Arlo Parks as performers.

It’s been confirmed today (May 27) that MIF 2021 will see Albarn present his The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows project, which the Blur and Gorillaz musician showcased during last weekend’s Live At Worthy Farm stream.

He will perform on July 13, accompanied on stage by a string quartet – you can see the announcement post below.

Rema will headline the festival’s Homecoming Live showcase on July 17, joining the likes of Midas The Jagaban, Anz and Julie Adenuga. Meanwhile, Billy Nomates, The Lounge Society, Pip Millett and more have been added to MIF’s Festival Square bill of free events. For more information visit the MIF’s official site here.

According to a press release, Manchester International Festival 2021 will offer up “a unique snapshot of these unprecedented times” while playing “a key role in the safe reopening of the city’s economy”. You can find tickets here.

MIF’s Artistic Director and Chief Executive, John McGrath, explained: “I am thrilled to be revealing the projects that we will be presenting from 1-18 July this year – a truly international program of work made in the heat of the past year and a vibrant response to our times.Created with safety and wellbeing at the heart of everything, it is flexible to ever-changing circumstances, and boldly explores both real and digital space.