Damon Albarn shares new track ‘Polaris’ alongside performance video

Damon Albarn has shared a brand new track and performance video – watch his run through of new song ‘Polaris’ below.

The song and performance was teased earlier this week in a short video that saw Albarn tuning up with an ensemble who are readying themselves for a live performance.

The ‘Polaris’ video has now arrived, alongside the studio version of the track, which is available on all streaming services. The song will appear on the Blur frontman’s second studio album, ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, out on November 12 via Transgressive.

Watch the performance video and listen to the studio version of ‘Polaris’ below.

Albarn spoke to NME recently about his new album, and how he decided to create the album to lift him out of the “storms” of the outside world and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously March came last year and that was the end of everything,” he said. “What I was left with was all of this great rehearsal recording from just a mic in the room. I just felt like the beginning of this year was so grim and I had to do something to lift me out of those, I wouldn’t call doldrums, but storms – those terrible north wind storms that you get down by the sea in Devon sometimes. They come down off the Atlantic from Greenland, they spin round, and they’re brutal.

Albarn added that, with the album, he “tried to nail everything into some kind of cohesive meditation about particles, now and the future.”

The singer previewed a host of material from the album during his set as part of Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream last month. Read NME’s review of his set and the rest of the show here.