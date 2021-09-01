Damon Albarn shares tender new single ‘Particles’ with intimate live video

Damon Albarn has shared another taste of his forthcoming second solo album in the form of elegant new single ‘Particles’.

The slow, tender new song will be the closing track of Albarn’s upcoming LP ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, due to be released on November 12.

According to a press release the song “originated in a chance conversation between Albarn and a fellow passenger on a plane bound for Reykjavik, one which covered the disruption of the pandemic and the acknowledgment that disruption is impossible to maintain as peace always prevails.”

Advertisement

You can listen to ‘Particles’ below:

As with preceding single ‘Polaris’, the song comes with an intimate solo piano live performance. You can see that below.

Albarn announced in June that he’d be signing to Transgressive Records to release the follow-up to his 2014 solo debut ‘Everday Robots, and shared the title track shortly afterwards.

Advertisement

He debuted a number of album tracks at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream that month, then again at Latitude Festival in July. He’s also set to perform at this weekend’s End Of The Road Festival.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Albarn reflected on the missed opportunities he’s had to collaborate with a host of stars during his career.

“Dr. Dre, Prince and Kendrick Lamar … I missed all three of those. All my fault. Which is quite a lot of people to miss,” he said.

Albarn previously spoke in 2018 about turning down an offer to play with Prince, saying “it’s one of those ‘could’ve-beens’. I’ve got a few of those”.