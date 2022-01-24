Damon Albarn: “Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs – co-writing is very different”

Damon Albarn has addressed the fact that Taylor Swift doesn’t write all her own songs, saying that her co-writing approach is at odds with his “traditionalist” view on songwriting.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman, and soloist in his own right, was speaking in a new interview when he highlighted what he argued are “big” differences between acts who write their own songs, such as Billie Eilish, verses those who seek input from others.

He told The Los Angeles Times that performing stripped-back sets in promotion of his new album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows‘, leaves him more exposed than when performing with a full band. “You learn whether the songs are any good or whether they were popular at the time because of the sound and the attitude,” he said.

The interviewer picked up on his comment and asked whether many modern acts rely on “sound and the attitude” rather than the timeless quality of their music, to which Albarn replied: “Name me someone who’s not.”

After it was suggested to him that Swift is an “excellent songwriter”, he said that she doesn’t write her own songs (the interviewer clarified that co-writing is involved).

“That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing,” Albarn said. “I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great.”

He continued: “And some of the greatest singers – I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker – less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Albarn was speaking to the publication ahead of his concert tonight (January 24) at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall. He’s set to play songs from his new album and some older material on piano accompanied by a string section.

He’ll also showcase ‘The Nearer The Fountain…’ at an intimate show in London next month, taking to the stage at the Troxy on February 20 for the BRITs Week 2022 gig series.

Later in February (21-22) the musician will perform at London’s Barbican Hall for a show that was rescheduled from March due to the COVID pandemic.

Watch Albarn play a moving rendition of ‘Royal Morning Blue’ earlier this month here.