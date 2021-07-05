Damon Albarn teases concert film for forthcoming solo album

Damon Albarn has posted a teaser for what appears to be a concert film accompanying his forthcoming new album.

‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, the Blur frontman’s second solo album, is set to drop on November 12.

In the video shared today (July 5), Albarn is seen tuning up with an ensemble who are readying themselves for a live performance.

The supposed concert film, made by Sublime Boulevards, arrives tomorrow (July 6). Fans should keep their eyes peeled on Albarn’s social media for more information.

Albarn spoke to NME recently about how he made the album to lift himself out of the “doldrums” and “storms” of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously March came last year and that was the end of everything. What I was left with was all of this great rehearsal recording from just a mic in the room. I just felt like the beginning of this year was so grim and I had to do something to lift me out of those, I wouldn’t call doldrums, but storms – those terrible north wind storms that you get down by the sea in Devon sometimes. They come down off the Atlantic from Greenland, they spin round, and they’re brutal,” he said.

“I got together with a couple of my old friends who I’ve been making music with for a long time – [former Verve guitarist] Simon Tong and Mike Smith – and just tried to nail everything into some kind of cohesive meditation about particles, now and the future.”

The singer-songwriter and producer will head out on the road in support of his forthcoming album next year.

Additionally, his other band Gorillaz will headline The O2 in London on August 11, with appearances set for Boardmasters 2021 and Primavera Sound 2022.