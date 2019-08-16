The supergroup reunited for their second album 'Merrie Land' last year

Damon Albarn told the crowd at Lowlands Festival earlier today (August 16) they were witnessing The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s last gig.

The band, which also features The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, reunited last year for their second album ‘Merrie Land’.

“This is our last gig,” Albarn told the audience at the Netherlands festival. “This is our last gig. After this, poof. Done.”

A post on the band’s Twitter page before the show read: “THE END OF THE ROAD! Tonight, @Rapid_Razor_Bob, the finale. Who’s with us?”

Meanwhile, a caption from footage shared on the band’s Instagram story said that the performance was the “last show of the tour.” NME have contacted representatives for The Good, The Bad & The Queen for clarification on Albarn’s comments.

In a three-star review, NME said of ‘Merrie Land’: “Ruminations on a post-Brexit nation from a bunch of middle-aged musicians is, perhaps, less essential than it seems to deem itself, but there are probing thoughts and moments to make it worth sticking with. The nation’s changing faster than this band’s approach to albums, but it’d be interesting to see a follow-up to after the deed is done next March.”

Meanwhile, while talking to NME for the band’s latest Big Read cover feature in July, Albarn and Simonon commented on Morrissey’s support of For Britain. The Clash bassist argued that Morrissey’s time living abroad gave him a warped perception of what life is really like in the UK.

“Yeah, I totally agree. You shouldn’t even have an opinion. If you don’t live in the country, then you shouldn’t be dabbling in its politics because to have the sensitivity to understand, you have to live amongst the emotional world of the people as well, not just the idea of something. That’s a long way from reality.

“So I think if you wanna be miserable and English, you’ve gotta be miserable and English. You know – really be it.”