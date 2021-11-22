Damon Albarn has admitted that he may have accidentally eaten monkey and dog whilst on tour.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman, who is due hit the road in the UK next month for a special piano tour, is convinced on his previous travels around the world that he ate unusual animals.

Speaking to comedian Alan Carr on his Life’s A Beach podcast, he said: “I might have eaten dog in Korea, but I think I’ve also accidentally eaten monkey in Nigeria. I was given this pepper soup and this little hand kind of floated to the top. I didn’t mean to!”

Albarn also went on to reveal the “weirdest” dish he had sampled was at a “frog speciality restaurant” in China, which had unusual slaughtering methods.

“I think the weirdest thing I was served up was in the middle of China and it was a frog speciality restaurant,” he said

“A waiter came out with a plastic bowl of live frogs and said choose your frog … I put my fingers into the bowl and pulled out this frog and he immediately threw it on the pavement and knocked it out.”

Elsewhere, he revealed that during his time living in Iceland, he consumed seal, cured and roasted ram’s head and fermented shark that was “buried in the ground, pissed on and left for six months”.

Meanwhile, Albarn recently showcased a live performance of ‘Darkness To Light’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of his new solo album, ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’.

In a four-star review of ‘The Nearer The Fountain…’, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Considering it was made during a time when we couldn’t go anywhere, this album is at worst a fittingly scenic trip through the places that inspired it, and at best a fresh new sonic chapter for Albarn and a wonderful way for you to leave all the nonsense behind; blissfully reminded that there’s a beautiful world out there.

“Then be happy for the rest of the day, safe in the knowledge there will always be a bit of your heart devoted to it.”