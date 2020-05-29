Dance music festival gets nod to go ahead in Kansas City this year

A dance music festival has been given the go-ahead to take place as scheduled in Kansas City in September.

Dancefestopia is one of the only events that has not been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic after officials gave organisers permission to hold the event.

In a Facebook post, the festival’s organisers wrote: “BREAKING NEWS!! State and County guidance enables a #FULLSEND to Dancefestopia 2020.” They acknowledged that the “situation could change”, but noted that “county and state officials approved Dancefestopia 2020” yesterday (May 28).

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING NEWS!!🚨State and County guidance enables a #FULLSEND to Dancefestopia 2020. The situation could change;… Posted by Dancefestopia on Thursday, May 28, 2020

“We will continue to work with health and government officials to establish a safe DFT 2020,” they added.

Dancefestopia is due to take place between September 10-13 and will see the likes of GRiZ, Zed’s Dead, REZZ, TroyBoi and more perform. No word has been given on whether the festival will implement social distancing measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

According to the New York Times, Missouri has seen 12,934 cases and 740 deaths during the coronavirus pandemic at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Last month, a healthcare expert predicted that festivals would not return until autumn 2021. “Larger gatherings – conferences, concerts, sporting events – when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility,” Zeke Emmanuel said. “I think those things will be the last to return.”

Artists and promoters have been trying to find creative ways around the issues caused by the global crisis, with some turning to drive-in concerts and live-streamed shows.