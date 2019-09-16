Dance into the week with Foals’ remix album of ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)’

Let's make summer last a little longer...

Foals have shared an eclectic mix collecting the remixes from their acclaimed 2019 album, ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1)‘.

The NME Big Read: Foals – “All anyone can express right now is confusion”

The 10-track remix album appeared on Spotify this morning, enlisting the likes of Metronomy, Tensake, Purple Disco Machine, Alex Metric and George Fitzgerald to expand on the Balearic, ambient, electronic and dancier elements of their latest Mercury-nominated effort.

Part 1 Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Remixes)

The band recently shared ‘The Runner’, the second single to be lifted from the upcoming follow-up record ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 2)‘ – due for release on October 18.

Speaking to NME for their Big Read cover feature earlier this year, the band described the albums as “two halves of the same locket”, with ‘Part 2’ set apart to “contrast and give a different energy to the period”. They told us that the sister LP is “like a second round of ammo”, “a little more blistering” and “captures the vibe of their live shows” like never before and ending with “an unedited 10 minute wig-out.”

“It is a proper banger,” drummer Jack Bevan told NME of the album earlier this summer. “I just don’t think that people will expect that of ‘Part 2’. To me, as a cynical bastard, if someone was going to put out an album in two parts then you’d top-load it on the first one and then have all the boring stuff on the second one. Actually, we’ve flip-reversed it.”

This week, the band will face competition from the likes of IDLES, Dave, Slowthai and Little Simz at the Mercury Prize 2019.