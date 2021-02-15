D’Angelo announced as next guest on ‘Verzuz’

D’Angelo has been announced as the next guest set to take on popular livestream series Verzuz, happening at the end of this month.

While the series usually sees two artists highlight their songs against each other, no single opponent has been set against D’Angelo. Instead, the event is being billed as ‘D’Angelo V Friends’.

The performance will take place on Saturday February 27, at iconic Harlem venue The Apollo Theatre.

Advertisement

D’Angelo, a pioneering artist in the neo-soul movement of the 1990s, has been quiet for a few years now. His most recent album, ‘Black Messiah‘, was released in December 2014, marking his first full-length release since 2000.

Of the album, NME‘s Lucy Jones said, “The good – no, the astonishing – news is that this constantly engrossing record repays a decade and a half’s faith and patience.

“D’Angelo has scuttled down the digital chimney with an early Christmas gift with long-lasting rewards: not just one of the best records of 2014, but one that will stay with you throughout next year, too.”

While he’s yet to release another full-length project, he has popped up on standalone singles sporadically throughout the years. In 2019, he released ‘Unshaken’ for the soundtrack of popular video game Red Dead Redemption 2.

Advertisement

In that same year, he appeared alongside GZA and Rapsody on ‘Ibtihaj’, taken from the latter’s 2019 album ‘Eve’. Last year, he teamed up with fellow neo-soul icon Erykah Badu for mysterious producer Slingbaum‘s track, ‘Behoove’.