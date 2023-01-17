‘Danger Zone’ icon Kenny Loggins announces farewell tour: “This is it”

Kenny Loggins has announced a farewell tour for 2023.

The ‘This Is It’ tour will see the musician, famous for his hit song ‘Danger Zone’, tour the US extensively across 2023.

In a statement, Loggins said: “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”

The 75-year-old musician added that “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

He said that the performances would be a “brand-new, career-spanning stage show.” He added: “I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

Tickets to Loggins’ final tour will go on sale Friday January 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time here.

Check out all the dates below:

MARCH

10 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

26 – Queen Creek, AZ – Good Life Festival

APRIL

28 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

30 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

JUNE

15 – Vienna, AT – Wolf Trap

17 – Williamsburg, VA – Virginia Arts Festival

AUGUST

17 – St. Charles, MO – Family Arena

19 – Highland Park, IL – Ravina Festival

OCTOBER

14 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

27 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Speaking to NME in 2021, Loggins said that he often sings his song ‘Danger Zone’, which appeared in the original Top Gun movie, at karaoke if given the chance.

“No one expects me to do it,” he told NME. “It brings everybody into that moment. With karaoke, you can get up and do something that no one else would sing or could sing but it’s more fun for me to do ‘Danger Zone’ when it makes everybody go ‘Yeah! Have another beer!’”