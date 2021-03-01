Dani Harmer had no idea who Stormzy was when he sampled ‘Tracy Beaker’ theme tune

The Story Of Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer has admitted she didn’t know who Stormzy was when she was told that he’d sampled the song that acts ast the show’s theme tune.

The actress, who played the titular character in the 2002-2005 CBBC series, told NME in a new interview that she had to Google the grime star.

“My phone just started going mental one day and everyone was like: ‘Have you heard Stormzy put the Tracy Beaker theme song [Keisha White’s ‘Someday’] in one of his songs?'” Harmer said in the Soundtrack Of My Life feature.

She continued: “I’m more of a Radio 4 listener and I didn’t know who he was. So I was like: ‘Is that a band?’ And I started looking a bit more and was like: ‘Oh this is a big deal, everyone’s talking about this, and now I feel like an absolute wally’. But I’m just hoping that one day I actually get to meet him and be like: ‘Thank you so much, because you’ve kind of given me a little bit of street cred, which I definitely didn’t have before!’”

Stormzy sampled the theme tune on his track ‘Superheroes‘, which features on his second album ‘Heavy Is The Head‘ (2019).

The song, which celebrating the black youth of Britain, ends with the grime MC singing lyrics from White’s song ‘Someday’.

Elsewhere in the Soundtrack… interview, Harmer spoke about buying her first album (Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’) and pretending to know more about Blink-182 at her first concert than she actually did. Read it in full here.

Meanwhile, Harmer currently stars in Tracy Beaker spinoff My Mum Tracy Beaker on CBBC, which follows the now grown-up character’s life as a mother.