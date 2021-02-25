Daniel Avery and Black Midi lead line-up for Wide Awake festival

Wide Awake festival has confirmed details of its inaugural 2021 event, with Daniel Avery and Black Midi among the leading names on the line-up.

The one-day London festival, which has been organised by a number of the founders of Field Day, had been hoping to debut in 2020 but it was forced to push back its plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wide Awake festival is now set to take place on September 3 at Brockwell Park in south London, with the organisers announcing the first names on the event’s line-up today (February 25) and promising to “delve into the underground scene to create a festival for music fans”.

The likes of Avery and Black Midi will be joined on the Wide Awake bill by Dream Wife, Tropical Fuck Storm and Songhoy Blues.

“We’re incredibly excited to finally be able to bring this very special show to London this September,” Marcus Weedon, Wide Awake organiser, said. “It’s been a tough year for everyone, not least the festival and event industry, and we have been working very hard to ensure Wide Awake is brilliantly curated with the safety of everyone at the forefront.

“We cannot wait to open our gates and welcome both fans and artists in what is going to be an incredibly special event this year.”

Tickets for Wide Awake festival are on sale now, and you can find them here.

The announcement of Wide Awake’s plans to stage its inaugural event later this year follows on from the confirmation yesterday (February 24) by the organisers of Reading & Leeds that they intend to hold their festivals as planned in August.

That came after the UK government confirmed that they will “aim to remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21. Before that, outdoor hospitality, such as pubs and outdoor dining, could reopen on April 12, with indoor hospitality following on May 17.

The latter date is also the first point where live music events could return, although limited capacities and social distancing may still be required. After June 21, all other restrictions could be removed – however, the roadmap is contingent on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems and the infection rate lowering.